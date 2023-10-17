Community Donations Make A Difference at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, visit https://www.etch.com.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is always looking to help families throughout the East Tennessee area and beyond, and your donations can help!

All donations are 100% tax-deductible and used to improve the services, facilities, equipment and patient care at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. There are many different avenues to donate.

On our donation page, you can easily make and one-time monetary donation or schedule monthly contributions. There’s also many other ways to support to our cause.

The state of Tennessee allows you to “step up to the plate” by purchasing a colorful Children’s Hospital specialty license plate. The Children’s Hospital license plate tells all of your friends and neighbors you support Children’s Hospital and its mission to provide the best possible pediatric health care to the children of our region. The plate is only an additional $35 to your regular renewal fee and is available at County Clerk’s offices in Tennessee. You can get a new license plate anytime, and your fee will be prorated if your tags have not expired.

Children’s Hospital is a proud member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization dedicated to increasing funds and awareness for local children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The donations stay local and fund life saving pediatric medical equipment. This partnership allow us to continue our mission to improve the health of children through exceptional, comprehensive family centered care, wellness and education.

Is your business wanting to partner with community-based causes? Why not join the Children’s Hospital mission! Your partnership would help to provide state-of-the-art care for our more than 300,000 patient encounters each year. You can also encourage your employees to give, by setting up a matching gift program, payroll deduction option, or host a fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Hospital. There’s benefits for your business, too! Read all about it here.

Community and fundraising events at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are going on year-round. These events provide us with an opportunity to engage the community and obtain donations that go on to support and improve our medical services. We strive to make these events something for everyone to look forward to. With fun activities for the community, and much needed support for children’s healthcare, fundraisers are one of our favorite ways to raise money for the hospital, and we are always looking for new and exciting events to add to our calendar.

Are you thinking about making sure you leave a lasting mark on the world? Children’s Hospital offers complimentary and confidential values-based legacy planning services through a professional team of attorneys and financial planners. These experts specialize in creating a legacy plan that ensures 100% of your money goes exactly where you intend. How you include a gift in your will or revocable trust depends on what you want to accomplish, and what you want to give to charity. Children’s Hospital is a charity and by naming the hospital as a beneficiary in your estate plan, your tax burden can be reduced while helping heal children in our community.

At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, we also allow donations to our Mental Health Initiative Fund and non-monetary items such as new toys, gift cards and personal hygiene items. Click here for a full list of items we can and cannot accept.

85 years ago, Children’s Hospital made a vow to treat every child, regardless of race, religion or ability to pay. And in return, the community promised to support our mission. Neither promise has ever wavered. Children’s Hospital stands at-the-ready when children need them the most and the community has always stood with them.

