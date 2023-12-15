Season of Giving - The Flight of His Life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, visit https://www.etch.com/seasonofgiving.

Because of your donations to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH), children like Max receive state-of-the-art care close to home.

Max’s story is one of hope, because of your donations to ETCH.

Danielle and Jared Garceau were thrilled when they learned they were pregnant with their second child. They couldn’t wait to give their daughter, Tommi Kate, a sibling. To find out the gender, the family opted to run a full genetic panel that also revealed their baby boy would be born with an extra set of chromosomes that would make him extra special. Excited to meet Max, Danielle and Jared learned all they could about Down syndrome and enjoyed an easy early pregnancy.

But soon after, a routine OB appointment turned into a rush to save Max’s life. Danielle watched in fear as the ultrasound tech called in doctors who rushed her to surgery for an emergency cesarian section. Max had suffered a stroke in utero, so his life was in great danger.

Max needed life-saving care!

Danielle’s medical team called the pediatric experts at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, who rushed to her side. They provided critical care after Max was born lifeless due to lack of oxygen. Experience and expertise saved his life, but the journey was just beginning.

While Danielle was recovering, Max was fighting for his life at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Effects of his stroke required brain-saving cooling treatments to prevent long-term neurological damage. His stay in the NICU revealed additional health obstacles, but Children’s Hospital clinicians encouraged the Garceau family and even gave him his lifelong nickname of “Mighty Max.”

After a month of intensive care, Max was strong enough to go home. Danielle and Jared got to see the moment they had been waiting for – Tommi Kate got to hold little Max in her arms. “He said he loves me!” the three-year-old exclaimed.

Mighty Max is thriving!

Now an adventurous and joyful two-year-old, Max is thriving. He continues to receive the best care from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital specialists at facilities close to home including neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, genetics, physiatry and weekly therapy to support every milestone. Thanks to a lot of hard work from the Garceau family and the pediatric experts at Children’s Hospital, there is no limit to what “Mighty Max” can achieve.

Generous donors like you make it possible for our team to provide hope and healing to patients and their families every day. This season, please consider giving a monetary donation to help East Tennessee Children’s Hospital provide more miracles for children like Max!