Over 60 and Need Your COVID-19 Vaccine or Booster? ETHRA Can Help!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ETHRA and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ETHRA, visit www.ethra.org.

One of the missions of the East Tennessee Human Resources Agency, or ETHRA, is keeping our communities safe and healthy.

This includes everyone, especially those who may be at a greater risk for developing serious health issues. So, are you over the age of 60? Do you need a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster? Our new vaccine outreach program can help you!

Anyone in East Tennessee who meets the above requirements can receive assistance with:

Making a vaccine/booster appointment

Transportation to get your vaccine/booster

Getting the vaccine/booster administered at home

Please contact Stephen Woodward by phone at (865) 691-2551 ext. 4448, or by email at SWoodward@ethra.org for assistance. This program runs until September 2022.

ETHRA is about real people. People from all corners of our communities and from all walks of life. People who need help and those who give it. People who care and share and give back to their community. People who work hand in hand with friends and neighbors. And we want to keep our community members healthy!

