Connections, networking, and more at the Business EXPO 2023!

Join us at the Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce Business EXPO 2023 for an extraordinary opportunity to connect, collaborate, and cultivate relationships with businesses in our region. We are thrilled to welcome both businesses and attendees to this highly anticipated event.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 2, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, as we gather at the prestigious Rothchild Catering & Conference Center, located at 8807 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. Come rain or shine, this indoor event offers a climate-controlled venue that ensures your comfort throughout the day.

Sponsorships are available at various levels, presenting outstanding marketing packages and complimentary passes to distribute. Act fast to secure your spot! Expo booths are accessible to chamber members for $200, non-members for $300, and member food providers offering complimentary food samples for $150. To honor our dedicated members, booth spaces and sponsorships will initially be offered to chamber Enterprise Club members and last year’s sponsor/business participants for first right of refusal. Starting June 16th, remaining sponsorships and booth spaces will open up to the general membership and the public.

Don’t let the opportunity slip away! Take advantage of our exclusive 10% off EARLY-BIRD discount by registering before the June 23rd deadline.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic occasion to meet, mingle, network, and discover the remarkable brands, services, and stories behind businesses in our vibrant community. We look forward to seeing you at the Business EXPO 2023