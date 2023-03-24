Find Support in Coping with a Loved One’s Addiction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Landmark Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Landmark Recovery, visit https://landmarkrecovery.com/.

Addiction is a chronic disease impacting both the individual and their loved ones. When someone you love struggles with addiction, you may feel helpless and wonder how to assist. While there is no quick solution, certain steps can help you cope and support your loved one’s recovery.

5 Ways to Cope with a Loved One’s Addiction

● Make a Plan: Acknowledge your loved one’s addiction and encourage treatment. Consider contacting a rehab center or addiction specialist for advice. Alternatively, stage an intervention, facilitated by a professional. Express concerns respectfully, without blaming or shaming, and encourage help-seeking.

● Direct Resources to Wellbeing: Avoid enabling addiction (e.g., giving money, covering up) as it prevents accountability. Instead, support their wellbeing by funding treatment, attending therapy sessions, providing emotional support, and celebrating recovery milestones.

● Encourage Professional Help: While your love and support are valuable, addiction requires professional guidance. Encourage your loved one to seek counseling to address underlying issues (e.g., trauma, depression) and develop coping skills.

● Support Recovery: Recovery has ups and downs. Provide ongoing support by being patient, non-judgmental, and creating a supportive home environment (e.g., removing triggers, establishing routines, engaging in positive activities).

● Join a Support Group: Coping with a loved one’s addiction is emotionally draining. Join a support group (e.g., Al-Anon, Nar-Anon, SMART Recovery Family and Friends) to connect with others, receive advice, and realize you are not alone.

Educate yourself on addiction and recovery through books, articles, workshops, and reliable sources (e.g., NIDA, SAMHSA, ASAM, NCADD). Knowledge empowers you to better cope and support your loved one. Coping with a loved one's addiction is challenging, but possible. Support their recovery, prioritize self-care, and remember that there is hope.