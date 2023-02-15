Landmark Recovery: The Impacts of Addiction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Landmark Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Landmark Recovery, visit https://landmarkrecovery.com/locations/knoxville/

The impacts of addiction reach far beyond the physical and mental health of the people suffering from substance use disorder. Addictions can have negative effects on every aspect of a person’s life and the lives of those around them. These effects can be both short-term and long-term. They can result in legal, social, medical and financial consequences. Recovery from an addiction brings opportunities for forgiveness, and gives people the best chance of finding their purpose and potential.

Physical Impacts of Addiction

The physical effects of drug and alcohol addiction can range from mild changes such as appearing tired to life-threatening conditions such as cancer.

The effects of alcohol on the liver are well-known; however, long-time use of alcohol can lead to renal complications and subsequent kidney failure as well as damage to the skin, stomach, heart and central nervous system.

Stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine are known to cause anorexia, respiratory disease, cardiovascular issues, brain damage and tooth decay, often referred to as “meth mouth.” Fentanyl, morphine, codeine, heroin, and other opioids can lead to a multitude of physical health problems, including an increased risk of bone fractures, chronic constipation, sleep-disordered breathing, respiratory depression, and hormonal dysfunction.

Substance use, primarily use of injectable drugs, is also closely associated with an increased risk of contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases which damage the immune system. Unsafe injection of drugs and sharing equipment such as needles and syringes is responsible for up to 30% of global HIV cases.

Psychological Impacts of Addiction

Every substance has a slightly different effect on the human brain; however, all addictive drugs result in an overproduction of dopamine, the chemical responsible for feelings of happiness, which throws off the brain’s ability to experience feelings of reward or satisfaction. This causes people to increase their drug use in an effort to achieve that dopamine rush.

As use of substances like alcohol, stimulants, and opioids increases and continues, the memory, self-control, and learning ability of the addicted person can be significantly damaged. Prolonged use often triggers or worsens co-occurring mental health conditions as well, such as anxiety and depression. Violent and erratic behavior, hallucinations and psychosis are also common long-term side effects of cocaine and hallucinogens like PCP, LSD, and psilocybin or “magic mushrooms.”

Behavioral and Social Impacts of Addiction

Behavioral changes are common in those struggling with addiction due to the brain’s obsessive need for higher levels of dopamine. These changes can include increased irritability, fear and anger, as well as a tendency to withdraw from society. More severe consequences of drug use include housing instability, unemployment, and criminal activity.

Relationships with family members, friends, and significant others often suffer due to the emotional burden of loving someone who has an addiction. A person may lie or limit interaction with their loved ones in order to avoid judgment, and ask for or even steal money to support their addiction.

Individuals who have children may lose custody temporarily or permanently due to their substance use, which can damage the relationship irreparably. Studies show that children with an addicted parent are more likely to have developmental delays, immune system issues, poor decision-making skills, and poor coping mechanisms. They are also more likely to develop a substance use disorder of their own.

Getting Help for an Addiction

If you are suffering from a substance use disorder, Landmark Recovery staff is available 24/7 to help. Call (865) 448-5174 to speak to a recovery specialist or visit Landmark Recovery of Knoxville to start living the life you deserve.