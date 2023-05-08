Is Addiction Genetic?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Landmark Recovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Landmark Recovery, visit https://landmarkrecovery.com/.

Substance use disorder (SUD) is often influenced by genetic factors, accounting for 40-60% of a person’s risk for addiction. This suggests that individuals with close relatives who have experienced addiction should be cautious when using substances. However, genetics alone does not determine whether someone will develop an addiction, as environmental and psychological factors also play a crucial role.

There is no single gene that causes addiction. Instead, many variants in numerous genes contribute to the risk of developing a disorder like alcohol use disorder (AUD) or other drug addictions. Addiction can run in families and may skip generations due to a combination of dominant and recessive genetic factors. This means that even if your parents do not have an addiction, you could still be at risk if a grandparent or other relative had one.

While DNA plays a significant role in the development of many addictions, a person cannot be born with an active addiction. Instead, they may develop a SUD later in life due to a combination of biochemical, environmental, or genetic predispositions. Once the brain is exposed to a particular substance, it may respond in a way that creates cravings and leads to addiction.

Substances Determine Inheritability

The inheritability of addiction varies depending on the substance in question. For example, hallucinogens show the lowest probability of being inheritable, while the odds of inheriting an addiction to cocaine or opiates are higher. It is also worth noting that genetic influences can play a role in the initiation of substance use.

Other Factors

In addition to genetic factors, trauma, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and stress can significantly influence the development of addiction. Doctors use a special test to identify events in a patient’s life that might contribute to addiction development, which can help determine the focus of therapy and treatment.

Understanding the complex interplay between genetic, environmental, and psychological factors in addiction is essential for providing effective treatment. Research in gene-editing technology and artificial intelligence could potentially offer new ways to address addiction in the future.

Getting the Right Treatment

For now, it is crucial that those suffering from addiction receive the right kind of treatment, which takes into account both biological and environmental factors. Treatment centers like Landmark Recovery offer support and guidance for individuals struggling with addiction, helping them to live a life free from substance use.