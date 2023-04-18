Landmark Recovery Shares Some Long-Term Health Effects of Substance Use

Sponsored - Substance abuse, including alcohol and drug use, poses significant long-term risks to physical and mental health. Chronic diseases, organ damage, and mental health disorders like anxiety and depression are just some of the potential consequences.

Long-term physical health effects of substance use include liver damage, heart disease, and a weakened immune system. Liver damage can lead to liver failure, while heart disease risks include high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure. A compromised immune system makes individuals more susceptible to infections, illnesses, and certain cancers.

Mental health effects of substance use encompass thinking and memory problems, depression, anxiety, and the potential for psychosis. Moreover, long-term substance use increases the risk of addiction, overdose, and fatality.

To reduce the risk of harm, individuals should seek professional help for addiction, practice harm reduction techniques, and prioritize their health. It is crucial to seek help for oneself or loved ones suffering from the long-term effects of alcohol or drugs, as addiction requires lifelong support.

Reaching out to a qualified healthcare provider for information on integrated treatment programs is a critical step towards long-term recovery. Remember, help is available, and a brighter future is possible.

