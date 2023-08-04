WHAT IS VIVITROL & HOW DOES IT STOP CRAVINGS?

Sponsored - Developed to reduce relapse risk and cravings, Vivitrol is an effective medication for individuals on their recovery journey. It helps manage the strong and often uncontrollable desires to use substances, making the recovery process more feasible.

Vivitrol, or Naltrexone, is a prescription medication aimed at preventing relapses in people who have managed to break free from opioid or alcohol addiction. It’s an opioid antagonist that operates in the brain, blocking opioid effects and reducing the euphoria and sedation caused by alcohol.

How Does It Work?

Its action against cravings involves attaching to the brain’s opioid receptors, thus blocking the pleasure sensations drugs or alcohol would normally deliver. This reduces the desire to use these substances. The evidence for Vivitrol’s impact is not just anecdotal; it’s scientifically robust, with research showing it significantly reduces cravings compared to not using the medication.

What Are the Benefits of Vivitrol in Treatment?

Vivitrol offers numerous benefits, such as drastically reducing cravings and relapse chances, thereby enabling a focus on improving overall well-being and rehabilitation. However, it is also important to be mindful of its potential side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, and even liver damage. As such, professional medical supervision is essential when using Vivitrol.

However, Vivitrol is not a standalone solution—it must be part of a comprehensive treatment plan, including therapy, counseling, and support groups, for effective recovery management.

