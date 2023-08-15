Education is Key to Preventing Overdoses

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Metro Drug Coalition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Metro Drug Coalition, visit https://metrodrug.org.

Drug overdoses are an increasing problem throughout the United States, but the Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) locally is trying to help stop overdoses.

“The Metro Drug Coalition is a non-profit agency, and we do primary prevention, harm reduction and recovery support services,” says MDC Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Jessica Stanley. “The Gateway is just our recovery community center. It was a project that was funded by multiple people, multiple agencies, and we do a lot of recovery resources, treatment referrals, harm reduction services and many different outside recovery options.”

August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). This year, MDC is holding an event at World’s Fair Park.

“We will be at World’s Fair Park on the festival lawn from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.,” says Stanley. “It is a free event to the public, so we want to invite everyone out. So from 500 to 6:00 p.m. we do a resource fair. We have many different resources this year. And then we’ll do like a mayoral proclamation, we’ll have speakers, and then we’ll end it with a really beautiful memorial.”

Stanley says the hope with this event is to education the public on overdoses and how they can be prevented.

“Education really is key,” she says. “So it’s really important for people to understand and know the stigma around what is going on. And also, know that it’s not something to be swept under the rug anymore. That there is help out here. So it’s really important for people to educate themselves, learn about how we can be more aware as a community, and learn the resources that are available.”

Part of that education is teaching everyone the signs to watch out for if someone is overdosing. The national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) says, “more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses from April 2020 to 2021.”

Signs that someone may be having an overdose include:

Their face is extremely pale and/or feels clammy to the touch

Their body goes limp

Their fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color

They start vomiting or making gurgling noises

They cannot be awakened or are unable to speak

Their breathing or heartbeat slows or stops

SAMHSA says if you believe someone is having an overdose, call 911 immediately. If Naloxone is available, treat the individual to reverse the overdose. Naloxone, often referred to by the brand name Narcan, is an FDA-approved medication that has saved countless lives.

Learn more about the IOAD event here or contact Jessica Stanley at jstanley@metrodrug.org or 865-440-5598.

Find additional resources at metrodrug.org.

This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.