Celebrating 50 years of a True Gatlinburg Icon

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Mountain is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Aerial Tramway on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The Aerial Tramway is a true Gatlinburg icon. Since 1973 the Ober Mountain Aerial Tramway has transported millions of guests to the top of Ober Mountain.

The Aerial Tramway began in 1972 as an idea to provide a safer, more comfortable way to reach the ski area on top of Ober Mountain. Soaring 2.1 miles from downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Aerial Tramway transports guests more than 2,800 feet above sea level. The two 120- passenger counter-balanced tram cars provide amazing views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The highest point off the ground during your Tram ride is about 300 feet! The Tramway was completed in August of 1973 and is now celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary.

In honor of 50 years, the first 500 guests to ride the Aerial Tramway from downtown Gatlinburg on Saturday, August 5, 2023 will receive a FREE GIFT with your tram ticket or wristband purchase.

To help celebrate this half-century milestone, Ober Mountain will host WVLT8 on Friday, August 4 to broadcast their news programs at noon, 4pm, 5pm and 6pm. WVLT8 will being sharing stories from the past 50 years of Ober Mountain’s Aerial Tramway. There will be behind the scenes footage, stories and interviews about Ober Mountain’s past, present and future.

We look forward to seeing you at the 50th Anniversary Celebration! To learn more about Ober Mountain visit www.obergatlinburg.com.

Ober Mountain Ski Area & Amusement Park is Tennessee’s only ski area and a favorite year-round family destination. Shopping, dining and amusements are just an Aerial Tram ride away from downtown Gatlinburg. Upon arrival, visitors can take a ride on Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster, spin around the rink on the Ice Bumper Cars or take in the views atop Mount Harrison via the Scenic Chairlift. Seasonal activities include: Snow Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Tubing in the winter; Downhill Mountain Biking, Alpine Slide, Rock Climbing Wall, Chair-Swing, in spring, summer and fall, and the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster, Wildlife Habitat and Indoor Ice Skating year round. The summer season also includes Ober Mountain Whitewater Raft and Zipline in Hartford, Tennessee.

For more information regarding Ober Mountain, visit www.obergatlinburg.com, call (865) 436-5423 or email fun@obergatlinburg.com.