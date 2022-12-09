The 25 Days of Ober Mountain brings Holiday Joy for the month of December!

The 25 Days of Ober Mountain brings Holiday Joy for the month of December!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ober Mountain and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ober Mountain, visit https://obergatlinburg.com/.

The 25 Days of OBER will bring joy and delight to guests of all ages. The event begins December 1 and runs through December 25, 2022. There will be much to do with special offerings each day.

Daily live entertainment including carolers and other strolling entertainment. Holiday sing-alongs will bring out the Holiday spirit in everyone. Learn about the history and heritage of Gatlinburg with daily demonstrations from local artisans. A special reading of the Night BeforeChristmas will happen each evening. A visiting family will be chosen nightly to participate as the guest readers of the night.

Families may purchase tickets for Ice Skating, Snow Tubing and Ice Bumper Cars. A visit to the 25 Days of OBER must include having a snowy good time in the Family friendly Snow Zone where guests of all ages can frolic in the snow.

Kids will have their own special area to decorate Christmas ornaments and on weekends have their face painted. Guest will be invited to get toasty by a fire pit and have an opportunity to make s’mores.

If shopping is on your wish list, the Shops at Ober will be open with daily specials on brands like Burton, Spyder, Columbia, Helly Hanson, HUK and more. If you have a sweet tooth, the allure of freshly made fudge and the smell of gingerbread will surely tug at your senses.

Bring your family to Ober Mountain’s 25 Days of OBER and create a new holiday tradition.

For more information on this event and more go to obergatlinburg.com