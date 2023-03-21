Go Hog Wild at Ober’s Whiskey & Bacon Festival!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ober Mountain and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ober Mountain, visit https://obergatlinburg.com/.

What better way to keep rolling through 2023 than with fine swine and locally crafted whiskey? Join us on April 1, 2023 as we celebrate two southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits.

This one-day festival celebrates all things Bacon and Whiskey while highlighting the newly revitalized Ober Mountian culinary team and restaurant.

Meat connoisseurs and whiskey lovers alike will be able to taste their way through specialty food tents around the property, featuring Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos, a Maple Bacon Donut from our friends at Mad Dog’s Creamery, and The Sweet and Spicy Bacon Smashburger with hot honey glazed bacon and a habanero bacon jam on topped off with premium whiskeys, and barrel-aged spirits from the area.

Live music on the Pepsi stage from 10a-6p.

Whiskey sampling ($15 ticket) in the restaurant from 1p-4p.

Attendees must show a valid ID to sample whiskey.

Participating Distilleries:

Ole Smoky Distillery

Sugarland’s DistilleryKings Family Distillery

Tennessee Legend Distillery

Old Forge Distillery

Junction 35 Spirits

See you on The Mountain!