Ober Mountain to host Ober Rocks on January 21st

You don’t want to miss one of the biggest events in Knoxville! Come join us as Ober Mountain celebrates 60 years of skiing at Tennessee’s only Ski resort on Saturday, January 21.

Visitors can take advantage of special discounts during the Ober Rocks Session from 5 pm-11 pm with $20 Lift Tickets, $20 Lessons, and $20 Rental equipment (skis or snowboards).

Ober’s Ice Rink will host an 80′s Skate Party from 6 pm until 10 pm. Come ice skate to music from 80′s hair bands provided by a rink-side DJ with concert-quality sound and lights.

The restaurant & lounge will have drink specials featuring Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee Haw Brewing Companies Craft Beers.

Live music will be provided by The Mad Hatters, a Tribute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers from 7 pm-9:00 pm in the newly renovated Restaurant & Lounge. Ober Rocks is an event the entire family will enjoy.

For the most up-to-date information, check the event listings at https://obergatlinburg.com/oberrocks2023/