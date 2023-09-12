East Tennessee’s Premier Home Showcase

Sponsored - Hello and thank you for attending our annual Parade of Homes™. As new Co-Chairs of the Parade Committee we are ecstatic to show off our talented Builder members and the quality craftsmanship in their homes. Selecting the right builder or home can be a daunting experience and we hope to make that a little easier in any price range, style or location. Whether you are looking for a starter home, a retirement home, or a custom dream home, chances are you will find your home or builder in our Parade!

This year marks our 42nd anniversary of showcasing the best new homes in East Tennessee. We truly appreciate the support of our Builder & Associate members, especially our co-presenting sponsors and fabulous partners at ORNL Federal Credit Union and Tindell’s Building Materials who make this event possible year after year. And we also appreciate you attending our Parade and HBAGK Home Show™ over the decades to buy new homes, remodel, and make our community one of the best places in America to call home.

The homes in this year’s Parade range from $307,500 to just over $2M in price, including model, spec, and custom homes in a mixture of sizes and locations.

Our featured builders are listed by numbered house names, sorted by price in descending order, and include the city and a page number for each “house page” with more details about the home including driving directions. There is also a map of all the homes and a Member Directory of HBAGK members as an excellent resource for all your home needs.

As always, we thank this year’s builders, suppliers, and craftsmen for their participation, hard work, and their support of our industry through involvement in the Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville, Home Builders Association of Tennessee, and the National Association of Home Builders.

Thanks to all!

What is the Parade of Homes™?

The 2023 Parade of Homes™ is an open house tour of newly constructed houses in some of the most welcoming neighborhoods in our area. The homes are located in Knox, Anderson, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe and Sevier counties and are built by the most experienced, professional, and trusted builders in East Tennessee – our Home Builders Association of Greater Knoxville (HBAGK) members. The 2023 HBAGK Parade of Homes™ features homes in various price ranges and is the perfect starting point for anyone planning to build or buy a new home, and for those interested in remodeling with latest trends in the industry.

When is the HBAGK Parade of Homes™?

The HBAGK Parade of Homes happens over three consecutive weekends each fall: Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6 – 8, Oct. 13 – 15, and Oct. 20 – 22. Homes are open from noon to 5 p.m. during the Parade and each house is staffed by the builder or their representatives.

What is the cost?

The HBAGK 2023 Parade of Homes™ is entirely free to the public and tickets are not required to attend. In addition to this magazine, a complete listing of homes with floorplans, artist renderings, and GPS directions is available at TheParadeOfHomesKnoxville.com.