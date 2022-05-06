12,000+ East Tennessee students need your help TODAY!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank of East TN and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank of East TN, visit https://secondharvestetn.org.

The children of East Tennessee need our help. Second Harvest Food Bank serves over 12,600 students in our area every week. The numbers are staggering. Something must be done.

That’s why we started up our annual MAYDAY Radiothon to benefit the Food for Kids and School Pantry Programs -- to serve a need.

“More than 12,600 children benefit from Food for Kids in 280 schools in Second Harvest’s service area. No one should ever have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. With Food for Kids and School Pantries, Second Harvest provides children and their families with the food they need to thrive,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “We need your donations to help us continue to fight hunger and feed hope in East Tennessee.”

On Tuesday, May 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can call in to our food bank or make a donation on our website so the hungry kids of East Tennessee can get another desperately needed meal.

For just $100, you can feed a child for the entire school year. Can you imagine what thousands of dollars from across East Tennessee can do?

So join us May 10 for the 9th annual MAYDAY Radiothon. Let’s make hunger in East Tennessee history.