Tube and Raft in the Smoky Mountains with River Rat!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Smoky Mountain River Rat and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Smoky Mountain River Rat, visit https://smokymtnriverrat.com

If you’re looking for a unique, exciting outdoor adventure this summer, Smoky Mountain River Rat has you covered. River Rat specializes in top-tier Tubing and Whitewater Rafting and they’re kicking off their 28th season with adventures you won’t want to miss. A quick commute away, they’re the closest Rafting & Tubing to Knoxville, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge.

River Rat Whitewater Rafting offers the top-rated guided expeditions on the Pigeon River - the #1 Rafting River in America. Their trips range from serene to extreme, catering to all skill levels, so no experience is necessary. Book online today and receive $15 off per person on all Spring Trips and $13 off all Summer trips. This even includes their most popular trip, the Upper Rafting Adventure, suitable for ages 8 and up. It’s the perfect opportunity to take in the gorgeous mountain views and create memories that will last a lifetime.

River Rat Rafting is also running a Memorial Day Weekend Sale you won’t want to miss. Reserve any May 27-28th rafting trip and receive an additional $7 off per person. This is their biggest sale of the season, available online only.

The river-bound fun continues at River Rat Tubing, the most popular Tubing Outpost in the Smoky Mountains. River Rat Tubing opens its doors on May 20th and is kicking off the season with an exciting sale during its first open week. Receive $7 off each Tubing Day Pass booked for May 20th - 26th. Redeem this discount by booking on their website.

River Rat is passionate about sharing their love for nature-bound adventures with friends from nearby and all around the world. We truly believe there’s a reason why River Rat is the premium outfitter in the Smoky Mountains, and they can’t wait to share their passion with you. Come play in Mother Nature’s water parks with Smoky Mountain River Rat!