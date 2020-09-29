Do you know how to stay safe online and protect your money?

SPONSORED - We spend a lot of time online- shopping, banking, checking social media and with that comes security threats. So how do you stay safe and protect your money?

October is cybersecurity awareness month and in a world where we’re so connected—it’s more important than ever to practice cyber safety. Joe Littleton, Information Security Officer at SouthEast Bank said “Cybersecurity Awareness Month was created 17 years ago to educate consumers on what to look for in scams and fraud online.”

Scams come in all forms including phone calls, texts, and the most common- phishing emails. Phishing scams are attempts to steal personal information through fraudulent emails, texts and phone calls. You’re probably familiar with these types of scams, as we all receive occasional calls and messages like this from time to time.

Often, they’ll ask for things like your social security number, or they’ll ask you to verify bank account information. It’s important to remember that your bank and other financial institutions will never call you to ask for this type of information.

Littleton said “Banks will never call you and ask you for your social security number, or a bank will never email you and ask you to verify your account information.”

If you think you’re being scammed or get a suspicious email; call the bank or institution the email supposedly came from and ask them if they sent it.

As a reputable, FDIC-insured bank, Southeast Bank is always looking for new ways to teach our customers about cyber-safety, to spread awareness about cybersecurity and phishing. Therefore, Southeast Bank is joining with banks across the country to participate in the American Bankers Association’s #BanksNeverAskThat campaign. The campaign will run the entire month of October on all our digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin to spread awareness about information your bank will never ask you for.

The American Bankers Association will have drawings throughout the month for chances to win prepaid cards, plus they’ll have a grand prize drawing at the end of the month for $1,000.

Visit https://southeastbank.com/banksneveraskthat for more information about the contest. As a reputable, FDIC-insured bank, we’re always looking for new ways to teach our customers about cyber-safety, and we look forward to launching this campaign as a creative way to do that.