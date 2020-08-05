How to teach elementary school aged children about finances

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SouthEast Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about SouthEast Bank, visit https://southeastbank.com/.

Spending more time at home is also a good time to educate your children. One topic that’s often left out is finances.

“For kids 12 and under, it’s really never too early to start teaching them about good money management habits. It’ll serve them well their whole life,” said Melissa Maciejewski, SouthEast Bank branch supervisor in Farragut.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports one in five 15-year-olds doesn’t understand basic financial concepts. Almost half don’t have a bank account.

“Offer children the ability to do household chores, in exchange for small monetary rewards to show the value of work and pay. Then teach them the value of savings. It could be for a new toy, or a local charity or just teaching them about the power of earning and keeping your money. For slightly older children, when you make routine purchases such as grocery and gas, show them what choices you make and explain to them why you chose that brand or type of product over other types, as well as the cost difference between products. This is a great way to help them start thinking about money choices,” said Maciejewski.

Another way is to open a bank account. “A good way to start is to see if your financial institution has any tools to help you with this. For example, at SouthEast Bank, a member of the FDIC, offers the Milestones Savings Account, which is a special savings account created with kids in mind. With a low minimum opening balance of 5 dollars, it’s really easy for kids to start saving. This is a great way for children to safely store birthday, holiday and gift money, and they’ll love watching their account balance grow as they save. SouthEast Bank also offers free financial education programming for kids as young as two through the Banker Jr. app. Here’s how that works- parents can create accounts for their children. The app adjusts its difficulty level, based on children’s ages. Kids play finance games and earn digital money that they can use to dress and accessorize their in-app characters. The app has a parent portal so parents can track their children’s activity, assign chores, and discover educational resources.”

