Keeping your electric bill low when the temperatures get high

(Ekaterina Ushakova | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spending more time at home and with the summer heating up, may have you spending more money on your electric bill.

Knoxville Utilities Board says there’s a number of things you can do to conserve energy and keep your bill low. KUB’s Stephanie Midgett says the day you get your monthly bill is a great reminder to take the first step towards savings.

”Change your air filters. Dirty air filters make air flow difficult to move across your home and keep it heated or cooled,” she said a good reminder to change your filter is when you get your monthly bill.Another big change you can make is with the temperature settings on your thermostat. KUB recommends keeping it at 78 if possible and only changing that a few degrees.

”We recommend when you’re cooling your home, to have the temperature at about 78 degrees, and when you’re heating your home that should be about 68 degrees.”

Consider a programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts when you’re not home. Make sure any cracks or broken seals are fixed on windows and doors.

Midgett adds that you shouldn’t leave lights on in unused rooms and it’s even a good idea to keep appliances and other electronics on a power strip that can be turned off when they aren’t being used.