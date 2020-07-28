Maximize Your Savings With Tennessee’s Sales Tax Holiday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SouthEast Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about SouthEast Bank, visit https://southeastbank.com/.

Tax free weekend starts Friday night in Tennessee and this year things look a little different. This year you can buy school supplies and clothing items with a purchase price of $200 or less. Electronics smart phones, computers and electronic readers are tax exempt with a purchase price of $3,000 or less. With coronavirus cases increasing in the state, many are asking if they can still take advantage of the deal online.

“Online sales will qualify,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst, “If it were me, I would shop online. As long as things are being shipped to Tennessee you can shop Tennessee retailers and be fine. Even if you’re shopping out of state or national chains, as long as the order is paid for during the tax free weekend, it will be exempt from sales tax.”

Some items on the list of tax exempt this year include diapers, bridal gowns, televisions, cell phones and video game consoles.

What doesn’t count? Computer software, school instruction material or any item for use in a trade or business.

Ramhold said there are ways to maximize your savings. “I think one of the best ways is to find your retailers already having sales and try to stack that with skipping the sales tax. If your favorite retailers are not offering deals, try to use a cash back app or browser extention if you’re shopping online to get something a little extra back.”

“The fact that computers and eletronics are 3,000 dollars or less encompasses a lot. It definitley feels like Tennesese is trying to boost sales after having a slower economic time during the pandemic, but it’s also the only state I’ve seen making moves to encourage states to shop,” said Ramhold.

Tennessee is also offering two tax free weekends. The second is for restaurant sales only. The state’s sales tax holiday happens every year at midnight on the last Friday in July and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. This year’s second weekend starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 and ends Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.