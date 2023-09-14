Automate your savings and get $25 from TNStars

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Department of Treasury - TN Stars and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Department of Treasury - TN Stars, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov.

The TNStars College Savings 529 Program knows parents are busy! Whether you are taking care of a brand-new baby or juggling homework and after-school activities, saving for college might not be on your radar. However, if you start saving small amounts while your children are young you will be better prepared to pay for higher education when that time comes. TNStars makes saving easy! You can open an account for a child in a few minutes with as little as $25.

Once you have a TNStars account you can automate saving by setting up recurring contributions for each child. Recurring contributions allow you to determine the amount you want automatically added to your child’s account each month, and they provide a convenient way to stay on track to meet your savings goals.

Now through October 31, TNStars is offering all Tennessee families $25 for setup recurring contributions for your accounts. Simply start a new monthly recurring contribution of at least $25, or increase an existing recurring contribution by $25 or more, and TNStars will add an extra $25 into your account. Both new and existing account owners can take advantage of this incentive. To qualify for the incentive or to learn more about TNStars, visit TNStars.com/Get25.