Give the gift of education with TN Stars!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Department of Treasury and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Department of Treasury, visithttps://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/.

We know parents are busy, getting your children to school each day, dropping them at practice, and helping with homework. Before you know it, school days become college days.

It’s best to take advantage of the benefits of a TNStars College Savings 529 Account now while they’re young. Taking time to plan for college now can save you so much later. An account can be opened at TNStars.com in as little as 15 minutes with just $25.

Unlike a basic savings account, money saved in a TNStars account isn’t just sitting idle. TNStars makes it easy for families to set aside and invest funds for future college costs while there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of compounding interest. If a family saves $25 per week with TNStars over 18 years, they could save $23,400. With compounding interest those savings could grow to $42,000 for college. A family borrowing that same $42,000 could end up repaying almost $60,000.

TNStars also has tools to help ensure you’re on track for your child’s future education along the way. Check out our College Savings Calculator under the Savings Tools section of TNstars.com to assist in estimating what you can save now to help cover the costs of future tuition, books and room and board. You customize your plan by entering your child’s age and grade level, and the category or name of a specific school they may attend. Under the same section you’ll find the Risk Tolerance Calculator to help develop each child’s college savings investment strategy.

Go to TNStars.com to get started. In 15 minutes, you can open an account online for your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew – any special child in your life. And TNStars clients can use our mobile app to conveniently contribute, view investments, and invite family and friends to make gift contributions to the account.

Consider all investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing in the TNStars College Savings 529 program. Please call us toll-free at (855) 386-7827 for a Disclosure Brochure containing this and other information.