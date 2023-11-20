Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Department of Treasury and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Department of Treasury, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/

Few things are as empowering to a child as an education. You can give a gift that will last a lifetime to a special child with the TNStars College Savings 529 Program. Accounts can be opened online at TNStars.com with as little as $25 to start.

Once you have opened an account, you can invite family and friends to make gift contributions with Ugift, a free-to-use service that makes it easy to get help from family and friends. Every TNStars account has a unique Ugift code that can be shared directly or even on social media. Once someone has a Ugift code for a child, they can go to Ugift529.com to make gift contributions whenever they want.

Many grandparents make year-end gifts into accounts because contributions qualify for the IRS annual gift tax exclusion and are treated as a completed gift to the child even though the adult account owner maintains control of the account.

Money saved and earned in a TNStars account can be used for the costs of future higher education, including tuition, room and board, equipment, supplies, computers, and computer software – any qualified expenses required for their attendance or enrollment at a post-secondary institution.

To make the holidays even brighter, TNStars is giving away $10,000 in scholarships! We will award ten $500 weekly prizes, drawing two winners each week, and one $5,000 Grand Prize. Tennesseans 21 years or older can enter to win on behalf of a child 10 or younger now through Dec. 31. Winners will be randomly selected, and one entry makes you eligible to win a weekly prize and the $5,000 Grand Prize. All prizes will be deposited into a TNStars scholarship account to be used for the child’s future higher education expenses.

To learn more about giving the gift of education and to enter the $10,000 Holiday Scholarship Giveaway, go to TNStars.com.