Education Wins! with the Tennessee Lottery

Since inception, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $5.5 billion for education programs in the state. There are 14 Lottery-funded scholarships and grants, from HOPE Scholarships, Wilder-Naifeh Grants and Tennessee Reconnect to Tennessee Promise, Dual Enrollment Grants and Math and Science Teacher Loan Forgiveness initiatives. Dollars are also used to support after-school programs and an energy-efficient school initiative. More than 1.5 million scholarships and grants have been awarded to over 130,000 students each year.

Funding from the Lottery has helped the state become a role model nationwide for helping make college degrees and certificates a reality for students throughout Tennessee. The Lottery is committed to the strategies that drive its success and help achieve its core mission of maximizing funds for education in Tennessee.

TEL Your Story is a program that highlights recipients of Lottery-funded scholarships and grants by giving recipients and others a way to tell how it made a difference in their life.

