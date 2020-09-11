Tennessee Lottery Reconnects Adults and Education

Sponsored -The following content was created on behalf of Tennessee Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Lottery, visit Tennessee Lottery online.

Since inception, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has raised more than $5.5 billion for education programs in the state. There are 14 Lottery-funded scholarships and grants, from HOPE Scholarships, Wilder-Naifeh Grants and Tennessee Reconnect to Tennessee Promise, Dual Enrollment Grants and Math and Science Teacher Loan Forgiveness initiatives. Dollars are also used to support after-school programs and an energy-efficient school initiative. More than 1.5 million scholarships and grants have been awarded to Tennessee students since the Lottery began in 2004.

The Tennessee Reconnect initiative helps more of Tennessee’s adults enter higher education to gain new skills, advance in the workplace, and fulfill lifelong dreams of completing a degree or credential. The TN Reconnect is available to students who have not previously earned an associate or baccalaureate degree, are independent according to the FAFSA rules, and are enrolled part-time in an eligible program of study. Visit https://tnreconnect.gov/Tennessee-Reconnect-Grant for more information.

TEL Your Story is a program that highlights recipients of Lottery-funded scholarships and grants by giving recipients and others a way to tell how it made a difference in their life. We’d love to hear your story. Visit http://tnlottery.com/Education-Wins/

The HOPE Scholarship is established and funded from the net proceeds of the state lottery and awarded to entering freshmen who are enrolled at an eligible postsecondary institution within sixteen (16) months after graduating from a TN eligible high school. Learn more about the HOPE Scholarship eligibility requirements here: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/collegepays/money-for-college/tn-education-lottery-programs/tennessee-hope-scholarship.html

For more information visit http://tnlottery.com/Education-Wins.