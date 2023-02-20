Tennessee Members 1st FCU partners with group on financial literacy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Members 1st FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Members 1st FCU, visit https://www.mymembersfirst.org/.

Financial literacy is an essential skill that everyone needs to possess, regardless of their age or income level. Unfortunately, financial literacy is not a subject that is taught in school, and many people struggle with managing their finances. However, this is changing, thanks to the partnership between Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union and GreenPath.

Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union and GreenPath have joined forces to deliver free money management and financial education services to members of the credit union. This partnership offers a range of services, from online resources and webinars to in-depth debt management plans. Whether you are looking for basic financial advice or need help managing your debts, Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union and GreenPath have got you covered.

Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union offers a wide range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, and credit cards. The credit union has a strong commitment to providing financial education to its members, and this partnership with GreenPath reinforces that commitment. By working together, the two organizations can provide even more comprehensive financial education to their members and the wider community.

GreenPath is a national nonprofit organization that is focused on financial health and resiliency. The organization offers a range of services to help people manage their finances, including debt counseling, financial coaching, and credit counseling. GreenPath’s mission is to empower people to take control of their finances and achieve financial wellness, and this partnership with Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union is a step towards achieving that goal.

The partnership between Tennessee Members First Federal Credit Union and GreenPath is a significant step towards improving financial literacy in the community. By offering free money management and financial education services, these two organizations are empowering people to take control of their finances and achieve financial wellness. Whether you are a member of the bank or not, the resources and services provided by this partnership are available to anyone who wants to improve their financial literacy.