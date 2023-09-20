Tennessee Members 1st FCU offers education support loans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Members 1st FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Members 1st FCU, visit https://www.mymembersfirst.org/.

When federal loans or other forms of aid aren’t enough to cover all your school costs, that’s where an Education Support Loan from Tennessee Members 1st Federal Credit Union comes in.

We offer low-interest rates, no origination fees, and straightforward terms, so all you need to do is concentrate on your courses! Individuals 18 years of age or older with proof of postsecondary education enrollment may be eligible to receive a loan of up to $3,000 to assist with purchasing items to help you be a successful student, such as books, industry-specific supplies, and technology.

UNDERSTANDING STUDENT AID

There are two types of student aid, federal and private, with each having different eligibility requirements, repayment structures, and assistance options. There is no ‘right’ type of student loan but there are options that will fit your needs best.

FEDERAL STUDENT AID/LOANS

Federal aid is one of the most popular options for students; however, strict eligibility requirements can prevent some applicants from receiving federal aid. To determine your eligibility for Federal Aid, you must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Federal Student Aid is processed through your higher education institution and includes the following:

• Grants: financial need exhibited, do not have to be repaid.

• Subsidized Loans: Requires proof of financial need, government pays interest while you are in school.

• Unsubsidized Loans: financial need not required, you are responsible for paying interest that accrues while in school.

• Parent PLUS loans: taken out in the parent/guardian’s name for a student’s educational expenses, interest, and fees are typically higher.

• Work Study: students are eligible to work part-time and earn up to their awarded dollar amount, can receive a direct paycheck, or apply directly to school expenses.

PRIVATE STUDENT LOANS

Private student lenders include Sallie Mae, Discover, and options like the Education Support Loan offered at TN Members 1st. Private lenders may offer various repayment terms, incentives, and consolidation options, and they can also offer incredibly low-interest rates for qualified borrowers with good or excellent credit. Private student loans do not qualify for federal aid based deferral, repayment, or forgiveness programs. Visit mycreditunion.gov/life-events/college for more resources and information regarding higher education costs and aid options.