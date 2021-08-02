Tennessee School of Beauty Instructor Named 2021 Educator of the Year

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee School of Beauty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee School of Beauty, visit https://tennesseeschoolofbeauty.edu/

The annual N.F. Cimaglia Educator of the Year Award is co-sponsored by the American Association of Cosmetology Schools and Milady. It is a prestigious award given to one educator each year who has exhibited the most significant contribution toward upgrading professional standards of educational excellence, particularly within the areas of student involvement during the immediate past year.

The winner of the 2021 Educator of the year award is Amber Litzinger.

My name is Amber Litzinger, I’m 36 years old, originally from New Jersey and have been in the beauty industry for just under 17 years, and have been teaching for about 6 years. I have lived the beauty and wellness life for as long as I can remember because I have always been fascinated with not just the human body but living my best personal life physically and mentally. Beauty industry wise, I have done everything from traveling education, salon training, classroom/school management, and mentoring. My personal well-being I have done everything from living a clean lifestyle, triathlons, hiking, traveling, and even competing in professional bodybuilding. I am married with no children, but fur babies of course.

My husband is the reason we moved down to Tennessee which led me to TSB and it has been the best decision we have made. Teaching has been a focus of mine since I was in beauty school - being inspired by my teacher led me to where I am today. My sole focus is and will always be my students. Being a mentor has been the biggest accomplishment in my life. Not only am I watching/helping them grow into future stylist, I’m a part of their growth as a person, an individual. Seeing each student as a true individual and giving them a safe place to be themselves is my why. The last 6 years I have never gotten up in the morning and not wanted to be at work. I truly believe teaching is my calling and everyday I’m fulfilling that in the best school, with the best owner and the best team.

For more information about the Tennessee School of Beauty, visit us online at https://tennesseeschoolofbeauty.edu/