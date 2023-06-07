GREAT PLACES TO FISH AROUND KNOXVILLE

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, visit https://www.tn.gov/twra.html

Looking for a nice time out fishing in the Knoxville area? There are some places that are easy access and provide the opportunity to get a line in the water quickly. One of the keys to get someone interested in fishing regularly is having the hookup and catch These bodies of water can provide a catch of various species and sizes making it easier to get a new fisherman hooked on the sport.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has a wealth of information online at https://www.tn.gov/twra.html. Many educational events on fishing and various other outdoor activities can be found on the events page on https://www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Of course, everyone should get their fishing license before wetting a line at https://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Licensing/CustomerLookup.aspx.

FOUNTAIN CITY LAKE

Located on Highway 441 in Knoxville Fountain City Lake is a part of Fountain City Park and is frequently stocked with trout in the winter and catfish in the spring. The pond is surrounded with a sidewalk making it fully accessible to anyone who would like to catch a fish. A simple rod and reel rigged with a float and a hook and baited with a redworm or nightcrawler should do the trick any time of year.

BICENTENNIAL PARK, MARYVILLE

As one of TWRA’s Community Fishing lakes Greenbelt Pond at Bicentennial Park in Maryville, provides another great walk-up fishing venue. This pond has bass, bluegill and is also stocked in the winter months with trout and in the spring with catfish. Fed by Pistol and Brown Creeks keeps the water temps lower as the spring moves along and allows some of the stocked trout to live longer in the pond than normal. Live bait as well as lures are effective year-round.

DOUGLAS LAKE, DANDRIDGE

Got a boat and want to put some fish across the bow? Douglas Lake has become famous around the country for great fishing as many of the tournament organizations regularly schedule tournaments there. Largemouth, Smallmouth and Kentucky/Spotted bass are strong in the lake for the bass anglers. Douglas also has plenty of crappie, walleye, sauger, white bass, catfish and various varieties of bluegill and bream. And if your family tags along but doesn’t want to fish Dandridge is a short drive from the Smokie Mountains.

TENNESSEE RIVER

Knoxville has also become popular to the bass fishing tournaments in recent years with the Bassmaster Classic being held there twice since 2019 as well as a Bassmaster Elite event. If you have a boat and enough gas you can take off in Knoxville and travel all the way to New Orleans while fishing arguably the best river system in America for every fish imaginable. This helpful link from the City of Knoxville shows the many opportunities to bank fish the river. https://www.knoxvilletn.gov/government/city_departments_offices/parks_and_recreation/sports/fishing

COVE LAKE STATE PARK, CARYVILLE

Northwest of Knoxville in Caryville is Cove Lake State Park. Like many of Tennessee’s state parks fishing is one of the main attractions. The 210-acre lake has plenty of shoreline to fish for the bass, bluegill and crappie. You can also paddle the lake in your favorite non-motorized boat for fishing or enjoyment. The park offers plenty of other activities for the whole family. Find details on their site. https://tnstateparks.com/parks/cove-lake