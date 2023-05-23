Grandparents can play a big role in college savings!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of TN Department of Treasury-TN Stars College Savings Program and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TN Department of Treasury-TN Stars College Savings Program, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov.

Grandparents can be the biggest allies of new parents. From providing knowledgeable advice to taking care of new babies so parents can go back to work or get some needed rest, grandparents are essential to helping prepare the next generation for their future. Even if you can’t be there in person, you can still plan for your grandchild’s future by helping to save for the future costs of college.

Anyone can open a TNStars College Savings 529 account for a child. As long as you have basic information, such as birthday and Social Security Number, you can open an account for a child, grandchild, niece, nephew or even a friend’s child. Even if your kids are done with college, you can help the next generation save for their future. This is often called “Legacy Planning.”

By opening a TNStars account on behalf of a child, you maintain control of that account. You choose investment options and when withdrawals can be made from the account. If a child finishes college without using all the savings, you have options to continue to save, including moving the funds to another member of the family. So, if an older grandchild finishes college without using all the funds, the savings can be moved to a younger grandchild to help prepare for their future education.

There are tax benefits for Legacy planning. All TNStars accounts enjoy the tax exemption on investment earnings when used for qualified education expenses. You can also take advantage of the federal gift tax exclusion, allowing you to give up to $17,000 annually to each child’s TNStars account. That number doubles to $34,000 per child for couples filing jointly. If you decide to jump-start the account of a child, you can “super fund.” For more information on legacy planning and super funding, talk with a tax professional and visit the “Gift an Education” section at TNStars.com.