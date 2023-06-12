Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of TN Dept. of Treasury and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TN Dept. of Treasury, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/

When you become a new parent, there are so many things to consider. Once you develop a comfortable routine, you begin to think about your child’s future. What will they want to be when they grow up? How can I save for their education? Opening a TNStars account is an easy way to bring you peace of mind about their future college costs.

Prioritizing anything that isn’t an immediate need can be a real challenge. With laundry to do, meals to make and so many chores to manage, staying on track with saving can be the last thing on your mind. The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is designed to make saving easy. Accounts can be opened online at TNStars.com in as little as 15 minutes with just $25 to start.

Even small amounts when saved consistently can make a big difference over time. As you spend less on items like diapers and daycare, you may have extra money to contribute to your child’s TNStars account to save for their future.

You can even get friends and family involved through gifting. Birthdays, holidays, and special milestones are a great time for grandparents, aunts, uncles and family friends to make gift contributions directly to your child’s TNStars account. Learn more about Ways to Give at TNStars.com.

Not sure where to start? Take advantage of TNStars Savings Tools, like the savings calculator, to help you estimate how much you need to save to meet your goals. You can also register for upcoming webinars or watch recorded sessions of TNStars Academy, which are full of tips and tricks from industry experts.

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account when used for qualified higher education expenses.

Consider all investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing in the TNStars College Savings 529 program. Please call us toll-free at 855-386-7827 for a Disclosure Brochure containing this and other information. Read it carefully. Non-Tennessee taxpayers and residents: If you are not a Tennessee taxpayer, you should determine whether your home state offers a 529 plan that provides state tax or other state benefits not available to you by investing in this program. You should consider such state tax or other state benefits, if any, before investing in this program.