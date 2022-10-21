Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of TNStars and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about TNStars, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov.

A TNStars gift is a gift that provides a lifetime of rewards. But, you may be wondering, what is TNStars?

A 529 plan, like TNStars, is designed to help families make financial preparations for the cost of college before that time comes.

Operated by an educational or state institution, these plans take their namesake from Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Code, which defined and outlined the parameters of these plans in 1996.

While some 529 plans have residency requirements, the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is open to all U.S. residents and resident-aliens, not just Tennessee residents.

Also, 529 plans have no income requirement, age limits or annual contribution limits and earnings are not subject to federal income tax when used for qualified higher education expenses.

The cost of higher education is on the rise, but saving for college doesn’t have to be a burden.

With TNStars, there’s no big upfront investment, just $25 to start, and you can open an account in as little 15 minutes!

TNStars is designed to give families high quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses.

Tennesseans and others across the United States can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

So, what are you waiting for? For more information on how to get started, visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov!