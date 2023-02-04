Saturday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-62 win for the heavily favored Volunteers according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 134.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Line: Tennessee -9.5

Point Total: 134.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Auburn 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-9.5)



Tennessee (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (134.5)



Tennessee has a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Auburn, who is 10-9-0 ATS. A total of nine out of the Volunteers' games this season have hit the over, and 11 of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams average 146.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 games. Auburn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +405 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball and are allowing 55.1 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. It is pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Volunteers rank 137th in college basketball with 95.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 71.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.2 per game (193rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.5 (25th in college basketball).

