The UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) are set to meet on Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Keyshaun Langley and Jalen Haynes are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

East Tennessee State's Last Game

In its previous game, East Tennessee State lost to the Samford on Saturday, 73-62. Haynes scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed one assist and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Haynes 22 9 1 0 3 0 Jamarius Hairston 14 2 2 0 1 4 Justice Smith 11 4 3 0 0 1

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Jordan King is the Buccaneers' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Haynes paces the Buccaneers in scoring (14.2 points per game) and assists (1.2), and produces 6.1 rebounds. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Seymour is averaging a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 1.4 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.

The Buccaneers receive 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Justice Smith.

Deanthony Tipler is putting up 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)