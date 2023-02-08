How to Watch Belmont vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri State Bears (12-12, 8-6 MVC) are welcoming in the Belmont Bruins (17-8, 10-4 MVC) for a matchup of MVC rivals at JQH Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Belmont vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Belmont is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 302nd.
- The Bruins score an average of 75 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
- Belmont is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Belmont averages 75.2 points per game. Away, it scores 73.3.
- In 2022-23 the Bruins are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (74).
- At home, Belmont sinks 10.2 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages away (9.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (38.6%) than away (39.3%).
Belmont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Drake
|L 79-61
|Curb Event Center
|2/1/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 83-82
|CFSB Center
|2/4/2023
|Illinois State
|W 90-75
|Curb Event Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|JQH Arena
|2/11/2023
|UIC
|-
|Curb Event Center
|2/15/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Curb Event Center
