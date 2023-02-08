Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) and the Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium features the Commodores' Liam Robbins and the Volunteers' Zakai Zeigler as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SECN

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its previous game against the Auburn, 46-43, on Saturday. Josiah-Jordan James led the way with 15 points, and also had 14 boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josiah-Jordan James 15 14 1 0 0 1 Olivier Nkamhoua 9 2 2 2 0 0 Santiago Vescovi 7 3 1 2 0 1

Tennessee Players to Watch

Zeigler paces the Volunteers in assists (5.1 per game), and puts up 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Santiago Vescovi tops the Volunteers in scoring (11.9 points per game) and assists (2.9), and produces 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers in rebounding (5.1 per game), and puts up 11.0 points and 2.0 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Volunteers get 9.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Julian Phillips.

Jonas Aidoo is putting up 4.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)