The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) are home in SEC action against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 43.6% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 43rd.

The Volunteers average just 0.3 more points per game (72.3) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (72).

Tennessee has an 18-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home Tennessee is putting up 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more than it is averaging away (69.8).

The Volunteers are allowing fewer points at home (50.4 per game) than on the road (59.7).

Tennessee drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than away (33.1%).

Tennessee Schedule