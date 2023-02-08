How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12, 4-6 SEC) are home in SEC action against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 43.6% the Commodores' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 43rd.
- The Volunteers average just 0.3 more points per game (72.3) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (72).
- Tennessee has an 18-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.7 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home Tennessee is putting up 76.2 points per game, 6.4 more than it is averaging away (69.8).
- The Volunteers are allowing fewer points at home (50.4 per game) than on the road (59.7).
- Tennessee drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.1%) than away (33.1%).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Texas
|W 82-71
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Florida
|L 67-54
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/4/2023
|Auburn
|W 46-43
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/11/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/15/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
