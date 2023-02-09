The Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) will be looking to stop an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 45.1% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.

Austin Peay is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 212th.

The Governors put up 6.8 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (74.4).

Austin Peay has an 8-8 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Austin Peay is averaging 12.4 more points per game at home (72.8) than away (60.4).

In 2022-23 the Governors are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (78.7).

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay makes fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.2%) than at home (36%) as well.

Austin Peay Schedule