How to Watch Austin Peay vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Austin Peay Governors (8-17, 2-10 ASUN) will be looking to stop an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Alabama Lions (14-11, 6-6 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN+.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 45.1% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- Austin Peay is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 212th.
- The Governors put up 6.8 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (74.4).
- Austin Peay has an 8-8 record when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Austin Peay is averaging 12.4 more points per game at home (72.8) than away (60.4).
- In 2022-23 the Governors are allowing 11.5 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than away (78.7).
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay makes fewer 3-pointers away (5.9 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage on the road (29.2%) than at home (36%) as well.
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|L 70-53
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|Liberty
|L 82-70
|Winfield Dunn Center
|2/4/2023
|Queens
|L 70-69
|Winfield Dunn Center
|2/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|2/11/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|2/16/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Winfield Dunn Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.