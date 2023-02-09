East Tennessee State vs. Samford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (13-11) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (17-7) matching up at Pete Hanna Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-57 win for heavily favored Samford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Buccaneers' last game on Saturday ended in a 73-62 loss to Chattanooga.
East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
East Tennessee State vs. Samford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 69, East Tennessee State 57
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- The Buccaneers captured their best win of the season on December 1 by registering a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, East Tennessee State is 11-4 (.733%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on November 17
- 69-52 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on December 20
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 176) on November 26
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 205) on January 21
- 55-46 over UCSD (No. 206) on November 27
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 235th in college basketball, and are allowing 54.7 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball.
- East Tennessee State scores more in conference action (63.1 points per game) than overall (62.3).
- The Buccaneers are putting up more points at home (63.9 per game) than away (61.5).
- In 2022-23 East Tennessee State is allowing 11.4 fewer points per game at home (49.6) than away (61).
- The Buccaneers are scoring 66.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.9 more than their average for the season (62.3).
