Lipscomb vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-12) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (15-8) facing off at Allen Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-59 victory for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
Their last time out, the Lady Bisons won on Saturday 87-82 against Bellarmine.
Lipscomb vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 59
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine in a 73-69 win on November 20. It was their signature victory of the season.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 5
- 84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on November 29
- 69-63 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on January 7
- 73-69 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 19
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons outscore opponents by six points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 71st in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 211th in college basketball) and have a +136 scoring differential overall.
- Lipscomb is tallying 69.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (71.3).
- Offensively the Lady Bisons have played worse at home this year, averaging 69.4 points per game, compared to 75 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb is surrendering 58.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.3.
- The Lady Bisons have been putting up 70.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
