How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders allow.
- Western Kentucky is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
- Western Kentucky has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 55 points.
- The Lady Raiders average 72.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.4 the Lady Toppers allow.
- When Middle Tennessee totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-1.
- Middle Tennessee is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Florida International
|W 67-41
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/2/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 65-62
|Don Haskins Center
|2/4/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 58-53
|UTSA Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/11/2023
|UAB
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
