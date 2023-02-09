The Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Toppers' 68.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 55 the Lady Raiders allow.
  • Western Kentucky is 11-4 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • Western Kentucky has put together a 12-7 record in games it scores more than 55 points.
  • The Lady Raiders average 72.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.4 the Lady Toppers allow.
  • When Middle Tennessee totals more than 67.4 points, it is 14-1.
  • Middle Tennessee is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 Florida International W 67-41 Murphy Athletic Center
2/2/2023 @ UTEP L 65-62 Don Haskins Center
2/4/2023 @ UTSA L 58-53 UTSA Convocation Center
2/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Murphy Athletic Center
2/11/2023 UAB - Murphy Athletic Center
2/16/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

