Thursday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (18-4) going head to head against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-59 win as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Raiders suffered a 58-53 loss to UTSA.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Western Kentucky 59

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came in a 67-49 victory on December 4 over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 5) in our computer rankings.
  • Middle Tennessee has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Raiders are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-54 over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 26
  • 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on November 16
  • 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 14
  • 89-38 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on November 12
  • 65-41 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 19

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

  • The Lady Raiders' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 55.0 per contest (23rd in college basketball).
  • Middle Tennessee's offense has been worse in C-USA games this year, posting 70.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.6 PPG.
  • Offensively the Lady Raiders have performed better at home this season, posting 73.2 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game away from home.
  • Defensively, Middle Tennessee has played better in home games this season, surrendering 49.9 points per game, compared to 58.5 away from home.
  • The Lady Raiders have been racking up 69.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 72.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

