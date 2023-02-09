How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) are home in C-USA play versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Hilltoppers have averaged.
- This season, Middle Tennessee has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 276th.
- The Blue Raiders average just 1.2 more points per game (71.0) than the Hilltoppers allow (69.8).
- Middle Tennessee has a 14-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Middle Tennessee scores 73.2 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.
- In 2022-23 the Blue Raiders are allowing 12.9 fewer points per game at home (61.1) than away (74.0).
- At home, Middle Tennessee knocks down 7.1 triples per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (6.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (32.2%).
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|2/2/2023
|UTEP
|W 84-72
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/4/2023
|UTSA
|W 84-60
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.