Thursday's game between the Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) at Gentry Complex has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Tennessee State taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Gentry Complex

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 76, Southeast Missouri State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee State (-1.8)

Tennessee State (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Tennessee State has a 9-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Southeast Missouri State, who is 12-7-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 13-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Redhawks have a record of 13-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Tennessee State is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Southeast Missouri State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 302nd in college basketball.

Tennessee State is 139th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 31.4 its opponents average.

Tennessee State makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per game its opponents make at a 35.5% rate.

The Tigers average 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (90th in college basketball), and allow 93.5 points per 100 possessions (262nd in college basketball).

Tennessee State forces 12.7 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (161st in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.