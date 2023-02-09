The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-12, 6-6 OVC) aim to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.

Tennessee Tech is 8-5 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Screaming Eagles rank 28th.

The Golden Eagles put up 72.4 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 73 the Screaming Eagles give up.

Tennessee Tech has an 8-5 record when putting up more than 73 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee Tech has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 79.5 points per game, compared to 64.7 per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles are giving up 68.4 points per game this season at home, which is 9.2 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (77.6).

At home, Tennessee Tech is averaging 2.1 more treys per game (9.8) than in road games (7.7). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (37.6%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

