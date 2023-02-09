How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks' 74.4 points per game are five more points than the 69.4 the Commodores give up.
- Arkansas is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
- Arkansas is 15-3 when it scores more than 69.4 points.
- The Commodores score just 2.2 more points per game (66.7) than the Razorbacks give up (64.5).
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 64.5 points, it is 10-4.
- Vanderbilt is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 74.4 points.
- This season the Commodores are shooting 36.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Razorbacks give up.
- The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, 13.3% lower than the Commodores allow.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 88-79
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/2/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 86-69
|Mizzou Arena
|2/5/2023
|Georgia
|L 79-61
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/9/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
