The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14) go up against the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in SEC play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks' 74.4 points per game are five more points than the 69.4 the Commodores give up.
  • Arkansas is 12-1 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
  • Arkansas is 15-3 when it scores more than 69.4 points.
  • The Commodores score just 2.2 more points per game (66.7) than the Razorbacks give up (64.5).
  • When Vanderbilt scores more than 64.5 points, it is 10-4.
  • Vanderbilt is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 74.4 points.
  • This season the Commodores are shooting 36.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Razorbacks give up.
  • The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, 13.3% lower than the Commodores allow.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2023 Texas A&M W 88-79 Memorial Gymnasium
2/2/2023 @ Missouri L 86-69 Mizzou Arena
2/5/2023 Georgia L 79-61 Memorial Gymnasium
2/9/2023 Arkansas - Memorial Gymnasium
2/12/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/16/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.