Friday's game between the Belmont Bruins (13-10) and Evansville Purple Aces (10-11) squaring off at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 81-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.

In their last time out, the Bruins won on Sunday 68-54 against Bradley.

Belmont vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 81, Evansville 54

Belmont Schedule Analysis

On January 20 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Bruins claimed their best win of the season, a 75-66 victory at home.

The Bruins have five losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Belmont is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bruins are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on January 8

101-45 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 22

98-87 at home over Troy (No. 92) on December 20

64-54 at home over Murray State (No. 107) on February 2

78-68 over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 26

Belmont Performance Insights