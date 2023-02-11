Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Winfield Dunn Center has the Austin Peay Governors (15-7) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-13) at 2:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 66-56 win for Austin Peay, who are favored by our model.
The Governors enter this contest on the heels of a 77-35 victory over North Florida on Thursday.
Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 66, Jacksonville 56
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors beat the No. 107-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Murray State Racers, 71-67, on December 13, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Austin Peay has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-46 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 7
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on January 12
- 77-35 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on February 9
- 53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 231) on November 22
- 61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 21
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors have a +123 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.6 points per game. They're putting up 61.4 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball and are allowing 55.8 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.
- Austin Peay is putting up 64.4 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3 more points per game than its season average (61.4).
- Offensively the Governors have performed better at home this year, scoring 64.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 per game on the road.
- Austin Peay cedes 50.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 59.9 in road games.
- The Governors have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.0 points more than the 61.4 they've scored this year.
