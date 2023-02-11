Saturday's contest between the Samford Bulldogs (13-12) and Chattanooga Lady Mocs (14-10) matching up at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Mocs took care of business in their last game 64-61 against Mercer on Thursday.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Chattanooga vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, Chattanooga 60

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Lady Mocs' signature victory this season came against the Mercer Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 104) in our computer rankings. The Lady Mocs brought home the 78-70 win at home on January 14.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 202nd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Chattanooga is 9-3 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 104) on February 9

67-55 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on December 18

51-44 on the road over Furman (No. 243) on January 21

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 267) on December 15

60-31 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 16

Chattanooga Performance Insights